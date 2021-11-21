PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $188.82 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.