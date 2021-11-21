Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI remained flat at $$6.94 during trading on Friday. 35,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,260. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

