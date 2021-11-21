Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

PMNXF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

