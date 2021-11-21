Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Tops $1,863.97 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,863.97 or 0.03135419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 831 coins. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

