Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

