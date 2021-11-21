Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Phala Network has a total market cap of $193.62 million and $20.11 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

