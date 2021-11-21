Phantasma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.35 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $210.78 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,942.11 or 0.99530364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038007 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.75 or 0.00490726 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.