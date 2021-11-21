Phantomx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 42.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $274,154.27 and approximately $114.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00339211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013481 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.