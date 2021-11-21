Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

PLL opened at $60.15 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

