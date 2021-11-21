Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 796,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $60.15 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

