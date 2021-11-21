Pinkcoin Market Cap Tops $2.97 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $6,065.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00334577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,825,249 coins and its circulating supply is 432,564,813 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

