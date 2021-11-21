Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00327699 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,805,949 coins and its circulating supply is 432,545,513 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

