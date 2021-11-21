Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,856.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,693.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

