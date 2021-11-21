Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 314.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 47.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $286,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 154.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $5,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average of $343.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

