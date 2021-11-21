Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

