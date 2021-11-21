Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,397.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

