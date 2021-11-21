Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $466,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 744.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

