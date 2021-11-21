Pivot Token Trading Down 22% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.