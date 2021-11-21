PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.99 million and $16,622.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,044.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.00976941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00274799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00028146 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

