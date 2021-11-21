Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $199,880.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $199,880.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007219 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00308828 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.52 or 0.00734041 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.