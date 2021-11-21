Playkey Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Playkey has a market capitalization of $383,642.12 and approximately $125,155.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

