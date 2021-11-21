PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Update

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. 1,442,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,026. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

