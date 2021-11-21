Pluton Price Up 25.1% This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00012679 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $721,571.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pluton has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

PLU is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

