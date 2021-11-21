pNetwork Price Up 5.7% This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $44.08 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,305,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,187,632 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

