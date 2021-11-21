PolkaCover Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.