Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00030368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $81.37 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

