Polkalokr (LKR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $474,705.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.86 or 0.07286531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.09 or 0.99772884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

