Polkalokr Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $367,907.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

