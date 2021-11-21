Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $11.19 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00018891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

