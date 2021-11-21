Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $131.94 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Polymath has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $566.97 million and approximately $131.94 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00371915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,068,803 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

