Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0118

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.68 million and $10,694.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,711,982 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

