PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $1,686.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,044.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.12 or 0.07258411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00374579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.00976941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00085545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00422744 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00274799 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,039,453 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

