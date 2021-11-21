PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 246,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,822. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.