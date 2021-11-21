Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Precipio stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Precipio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precipio by 117.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 569,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Precipio by 267.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precipio by 468.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

