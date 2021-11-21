Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS PRRFY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

