Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Update

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 358,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

