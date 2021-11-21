PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,852.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $167,347.32 and approximately $1,852.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00004156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

