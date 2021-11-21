Primas Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Primas has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.29 or 0.00378672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

