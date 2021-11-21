Primecoin Price Down 59.1% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 64% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Primecoin has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $66,915.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 59.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,557,275 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

