Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,513.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $18,513.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,548,843 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.