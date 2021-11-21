Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.35.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

