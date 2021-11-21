Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,379 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

