Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Fiesta Restaurant Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 4.08% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

