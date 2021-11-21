Private Capital Management LLC Buys 45,531 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp accounts for 5.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.89% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

