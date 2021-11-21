Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 11.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 574,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.