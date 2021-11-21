Private Capital Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises 7.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Visteon worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.80 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

