Private Capital Management LLC Has $23.35 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises 9.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of StoneX Group worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

