Private Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of AerSale worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.