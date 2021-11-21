Private Capital Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,570 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares comprises about 3.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Eastern Bankshares worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

