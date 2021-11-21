Private Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,000. First Busey comprises 3.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of First Busey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.